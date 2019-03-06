Here’s 36 AmazonBasics AAA Performance Batteries for $8 Prime shipped (20% off)

- Mar. 6th 2019 3:27 pm ET

Get this deal
20% off $8
0

Woot is offering the 36-pack of AmazonBasics AAA Performance Alkaline Batteries for $7.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This set is $10 at Amazon (or $9.50 with Subscribe & Save) and today’s offer is the best we can find. We’ve only seen this set go for less a couple of times on Amazon back in 2017. They come with a one-year warranty from Amazon and are great for “emergency supplies, toys, remote controls, or anything that takes AAA batteries.” Rated 4+ stars from over 26,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While they aren’t rechargeable like the popular Eneloop options, they are also drastically less expensive. For example, a 12-pack of AAA Eneloop batteries are around $26 right now.

AmazonBasics AAA Performance Alkaline Batteries:

  • Pack of 36 AAA alkaline batteries
  • Premium long lasting power
  • Perfect for emergency supplies, toys, remote controls, or anything that takes AAA batteries
  • 5 year shelf life.Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging
  • Not rechargeable
Get this deal
20% off $8

Guides

woot

woot
AmazonBasics

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard