The Bed Head Wave Artist gives your hair those beachy curls for $17 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon offers the Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver Generation II in Purple for $17.12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Walmart has it for closer to $25. Amazon had been selling it for as much as $30, and today’s price is the best we’ve ever tracked there. Use this hair tool to create those natural-looking beachy waves anywhere, no matter the season. It can also create more polished, sculpted curls that would be perfect for special occasions like weddings. Over 5,000 shoppers have come together to rate it 4.1/5 stars.

The Deep Waver reaches a max temperature of 400° F. Keep your fingers safe and pick up a heat-resistant hair styling glove for $5 Prime shipped.

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver features: