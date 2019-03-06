BeeLine Reader uses color to improve your reading speed, now $22.50

When you’re reading a wall of text, it’s easy to accidentally skip a line. BeeLine Reader uses color to guide your eyes from one line to the next, improving your reading speed. You can get a lifetime subscription now for $22.50 (Orig. $220) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: DOWNLOADIT.

Skipping a line of text might seem like a small mistake. But those errors add up to a surprising amount of wasted time. BeeLine Reader solves this problem by adding a smooth color gradient to the text. When you finish one line with red text, you need to start the next line with the same color.

This simple cognitive trick makes a big difference — some users see a 20% improvement in their reading speed when using BeeLine Reader. Even if you don’t often skip a line, this visual cue can help.

BeeLine Reader is available as an extension for Google Chrome and Firefox. It works with any web text, including emails, news articles, blog posts, and more.

Order BeeLine Reader now for $22.50 with promo code ‘DOWNLOADIT‘ to get a lifetime license for one browser, worth $220.