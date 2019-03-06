The sleek Calphalon Countertop Toaster Oven w/ LCD display drops to $160 Prime shipped (20% off)

- Mar. 6th 2019 2:55 pm ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven (Dark Stainless Steel) for $159.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. It’s $10 more at Target. Regularly $200 at Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal is $40 below the going rate. While we did see it go for less during the 2018 end-of-year sales, this is the best current price we can find. Along with the 3-year warranty, this model features 11 cooking presets, an LCD display and enough room to bake a 12-inch pizza. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the sleek design and LCD display aren’t doing it for you, there are certainly options out there for less. This Black + Decker oven is only $30, although its reviews are somewhat split. But you could also opt for the highly-rated Oster Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven for $61 shipped. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,400 customers.

Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven:

The Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven is designed with an innovative quartz heating element to deliver 40% more even heat for even cooking and crispy consistency. It preheats in seconds, saving you time and reducing range oven usage. The built-in presets feature all major cooking methods, including a dehydrator mode. It’s large enough to fit a 12″ pizza, and precise enough to roast a chicken with delectable results.

