Lock-in 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for just $12 with free delivery (Reg. up to $60)

DiscountMags is offering 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 with free delivery. Simply select the 4 year option on the listing page and apply code 59963 in the cart. This one is usually $20 a year but is currently on sale for $15 per year at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous exclusive mention. At just $3 per year, if you’re interested in this one, you won’t want to pay much more than this. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can grab a 4-month trial subscription on Amazon right now for $1. If you want to go that route, just make sure that you opt out of the automatic renewal so Amazon doesn’t charge you full price when the discounted subscription lapses.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

While we are talking about reading material, Amazon’s First Reads March eBook freebies are now here (Reg. $6).

Car and Driver Magazine: