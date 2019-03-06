Add Monopoly: Fortnite Edition to your board game collection for $9 (Reg. up to $20), more

Amazon offers the Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game for $8.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart for this price. Target charges around $13, while Barnes & Noble has it for $20. It had been going for closer to $15 at Amazon before dropping to this best-ever price. Instead of buying property, this take on the classic board game centers on survival while featuring unique Fortnite-inspired elements. It’s designed for 2 to 7 players. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More deals below.
If neither Fortnite nor Monopoly are your thing, check out the Disney Song Challenge for $10.13 Prime shipped instead. (Also at Walmart.) Typically as much as $20 at other stores, this is also the best price we’ve tracked for this game at Amazon. Successfully belt out popular Disney tunes or face the consequences by spinning the Wheel of Fun-Sequences. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
By the way, we still have an Ouija Board deal ongoing for you thrill-seekers.
Monopoly: Fortnite Edition features:
- In the Monopoly: Fortnite Edition board game, 2 to 7 players claim locations, battle their opponents, and avoid the Storm to survive; the last player standing wins
- The Monopoly: Fortnite Edition board game features well-known locations as properties, and players aim to earn Health Point chips instead of Monopoly money to stay in the game
- Use loot chest items and the action die to battle opponents in this fun board game for Monopoly fans and Fortnite fans, ages 13 and up
- The game comes with 27 Fortnite outfits with pawn stands, and players can choose to play as their favorite