Grab a pair of Musician’s Gear Mic Stands w/ 20-foot mic cables for $35 shipped (Reg. $70+)

- Mar. 6th 2019 2:04 pm ET

0

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-Pack of Musician’s Gear Tripod Mic Stands with two 20-Foot Mic Cables for $34.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $75 at Guitar Center and closer to $70 over on Amazon. Today’s deal is solid 50% price drop and the best we can find. These stands feature a thread adapter, tubular legs, metal tuning clamp, aluminum alloy base, and a black finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Musician’s Friend customers. More details below.

If the pair of cables and stands is overkill for you, consider the extremely affordable and highly-rated AmazonBasics option instead. While not quite as a good a value as the above deal overall, you can grab an AmazonBasics tripod boom mic stand for around $18.50 Prime shipped right now.

Musician’s Gear Mic Stands and 20-Foot Mic Cables:

This package includes 2 Musician’s Gear Tripod Mic Stands with fixed booms, 2 XLR microphone cables that are each 20-feet in length. The Musician’s Gear Microphone Stands are all very stable and durable. Each stand has a thread adapter, tubular legs design, metal tuning clamp, aluminum alloy base, and black finish. Its adjustable height from floor to top thread is 35″ to 61-7/8″. The 30-1/4″ fixed boom is not adjustable.

