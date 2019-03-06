Grab a pair of Musician’s Gear Mic Stands w/ 20-foot mic cables for $35 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-Pack of Musician’s Gear Tripod Mic Stands with two 20-Foot Mic Cables for $34.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $75 at Guitar Center and closer to $70 over on Amazon. Today’s deal is solid 50% price drop and the best we can find. These stands feature a thread adapter, tubular legs, metal tuning clamp, aluminum alloy base, and a black finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Musician’s Friend customers. More details below.

If the pair of cables and stands is overkill for you, consider the extremely affordable and highly-rated AmazonBasics option instead. While not quite as a good a value as the above deal overall, you can grab an AmazonBasics tripod boom mic stand for around $18.50 Prime shipped right now.

Musician’s Gear Mic Stands and 20-Foot Mic Cables: