Old Navy offers up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 25% or 35% off your order with deals from $8

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide plus an extra 25% off your order or 35% off purchases of $75 or more with code WINNING at checkout. Eligible items are as marked and excludes hot deals and best sellers. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The women’s High-Rise Secret-Slim Pocket Jeans were designed for comfort and feature an on-trend raw hem that’s great for this spring. You can style them with t-shirts, sweaters, heels, sandals and more too. Originally priced at $50, during the sale you can find them marked down to $30. If you’re looking for a stylish men’s option, the slim Built-In Tough All-Temp Jeans are marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

