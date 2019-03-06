Today only, Yale Z-Wave Smart Locks are up to 40% off w/ prices starting at $92.50

Today only, BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt (YRD110ZW619) for $92.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Unlike most high-end models currently on the market, this lock features physical buttons. While I’m typically a fan of touchscreens, I find door locks to be one of those things that are better with buttons you can actually feel. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers. Scroll down to find more locks on sale and be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the full discount.

Some doors would benefit from a passcode, but don’t need to be smart. That’s why I own two of Signstek’s $43 Keyless Entry Door Handles. These work indoor or outdoor, are easy to install, and don’t require you to make a hole for installing a deadbolt. Rated 4/5 stars.

More Yale Smart Locks at Rakuten:

Yale Security Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again! Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit push button keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This Yale Real Living lock features Z-Wave technology and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings, Alarm.com, Honeywell, Vivent, Vera and more! When added to most automation systems, lock and unlock your door, create pin codes, view access history and receive notifications from anywhere. The lock is tamper resistant, easy to install and even easier to use! *Features may vary based on Z-Wave controller.

