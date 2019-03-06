Today only, Yale Z-Wave Smart Locks are up to 40% off w/ prices starting at $92.50

Today only, BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt (YRD110ZW619) for $92.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Unlike most high-end models currently on the market, this lock features physical buttons. While I’m typically a fan of touchscreens, I find door locks to be one of those things that are better with buttons you can actually feel. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers. Scroll down to find more locks on sale and be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the full discount.

Some doors would benefit from a passcode, but don’t need to be smart. That’s why I own two of Signstek’s $43 Keyless Entry Door Handles. These work indoor or outdoor, are easy to install, and don’t require you to make a hole for installing a deadbolt. Rated 4/5 stars.

More Yale Smart Locks at Rakuten:

Yale Security Push Button Deadbolt features: