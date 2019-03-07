Feed the whole family w/ Gourmia’s 8-Quart Smart Pot Cooker at $50 (Today only, Reg. up to $160)

- Mar. 7th 2019 11:13 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 8-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker (GPC855) for $49.99 shipped. This model goes for $160 at Kohl’s, is now now matching our previous mention and well under the bloated Amazon listings. This model features various cook modes, 1,200 watts of power, a built-in timer, safety-locking lid and more than enough space to feed the whole family from one pot. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered this is certainly a notable price for an 8-quart multi-cooker. Best Buy charges $30 more for the 6-quart option without the LCD display right now. However, we have a solid deal on the extremely popular Instant Pot 8-quart Pressure Cooker at $90 (Reg. $120) as well. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more.

Gourmia 8-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker:

Shorten cooking times with this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its airtight lid and 12-level safety system let you prepare delicious meals quickly and securely, and the 8-quart capacity ensures hearty portions for your entire family. This Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker provides multiple functions so you can master a rich diversity of recipes.

