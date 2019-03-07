Diagnose your check engine light using an iPhone w/ Kobra’s Smart OBD2 Reader: $13 (Reg. $20)

E-Tech Distributors (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the KOBRA Smart OBD2 Car Code Reader for $12.99 Prime shipped when coupon code D2KC54JP has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is within just a buck or so of the best price we’ve seen. I bought a brand new car a few years ago and the check engine light recently came on. I grabbed one of these and loved being able to get an idea of how drastic the issue was before dropping it off at the shop to get it fixed. With support for iOS, Android, and Windows, everyone will has a way to see what’s up. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.
When you plug this into your car, a build-up of dust may inspire you to clean it up a bit. Grab some AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $7 and you’ll be ready to clean that plus a whole bunch more. This bundle includes three cloths, great for wiping down nearly any smooth surface without the worry of scuffs or scratching.
KOBRA Smart OBD2 Car Code Reader features:
- THE MOST EFFECTIVE OBD SCANNER AND CAR CODE READER YOU HAVE EVER TRIED: Diagnose Your Car – Like a Pro and instantly transform your car into a Smart Car! KOBRA has created a top quality auto diagnostic scanner. This OBD2 Scanner can read generic and manufacturer-specific trouble codes and its database includes over 3000 code definitions.
- CONNECTS TO ANY IOS, ANDROID AND WINDOWS DEVICE VIA WI-FI: Unlike other Bluetooth OBD Scanners available on Amazon, this amazing car code reader OBD scanner can connect to any device including Apple, Android and Windows smartphones and tablets. You just need a Wi-Fi connection and you can diagnose any car problem and unlock massive amounts of data on your car’s performance in real time!
- VARIOUS FREE AND PAID APPS AVAILABLE! Supports OBD Fusion, DashCommand, OBD Car Doctor, etc for iOS and Torque Pro for Android, OBD Auto Doctor for Windows as well as many other ELM327 Apps that require a WiFi OBD2 adapter. Do not worry about compatibility. The KOBRA OBD2 wireless car code reader works with all 1996 to 2018 cars and small trucks in the United States