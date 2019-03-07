Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack offers Nike, Cole Haan, Timberland & much more from $15

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale offers an extra 25% off clearance for a total savings of up to 75% off. Prices are as marked, Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. For men, the Travis Matthew 805 Pullover is a versatile and stylish piece to add to your wardrobe. Originally priced at $135, during the sale you can find it marked down to $41. You can style this pullover with shorts, jeans, khakis or joggers.

For women, the Nike Front Logo Leggings are a steal at just $25 and originally were priced at $75. These leggings are perfect for all of your spring workouts and they’re available in three color options. Even better, you can pair the leggings with the Nike Kaishi Running Sneakers that are also on sale for $34. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: