Upgrade to the 64-oz. Vitamix Pro Series 750 Blender while it's $120 off at Best Buy

- Mar. 8th 2019 4:57 pm ET

Reg. $600 $479
Best Buy is offering the Vitamix Professional Series 750 64-oz. Blender (brushed stainless steel) for $479 shipped. Simply use code SAVEONSMALLSNOW at checkout to redeem the special price. This model is regularly $600 and is now at the lowest price we can find. It goes for $599 on Amazon, for comparison. It has a 2 HP motor that will eviscerate just about anything you throw at it. Along with dampening technology that significantly reduces noise compared to previous generation models,  you’ll find 5 preset modes for various tasks, a stainless steel blade and a 64-oz. blending cup. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Vitamix is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to blenders, but it’s going to cost you. If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable that can still tackle heavy duty jobs, consider the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender at $90 (clip the on-page coupon). For something more personal that will take care of your smoothies and the like, the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender at $33 will do the trick.

Vitamix Professional Series 750 64-Oz. Blender:

  • Automated Blending: Five pre-programmed settings ensure simple cleaning, walk-away convenience, and consistent results for smoothie, frozen dessert, soup, and purée recipes.
  • You’re in Control: Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Dimensions: 17.5 x 9.4 x 7.7 inches
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
