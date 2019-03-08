Abercrombie takes an extra 20% off your purchase this weekend with jeans & more from $22

This weekend only, Abercrombie is offering an extra 20% off your purchase. Prices reflect discount. Receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Straight Jeans are stylish, designed to be comfortable and on sale for $62. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $78. With over 350 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars.
The women’s Cropped Girlfriend Jacket is on sale for $78, which is down from its original rate of $98. This jacket is versatile to wear over dresses, sweaters, T-shirts and more. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Jeans $62 (Orig. $78)
- Midweight Technical Jacket $112 (Orig. $140)
- Oxford Shirt $28 (Orig. $58)
- Denim Jacket $88 (Orig. $110)
- Cashmere Henley Sweater $112 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cropped Girlfriend Denim Jacket $78 (Orig. $98)
- High Rise Super Skinny Jeans $63 (Orig. $78)
- Lace-Trim Camisole $22 (Orig. $28)
- Cozy Button-Up Top $35 (Orig. $44)
- Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt $38 (Orig. $48)
- …and even more deals…
Nordstrom Rack's Converse Flash Sale offers sneakers, boots & apparel from $13 https://t.co/NFuegexoIQ by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/LBjbQH8AeY
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 8, 2019