ALDO takes up to 60% off all sale items + an extra $15 off your purchase of $60 or more

ALDO is offering up to 60% off all sale items and an extra $15 off purchases of $60 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $60 or more receive free delivery, as well. Hiker boots are very on-trend for this season and ALDO’s men’s Traulian style is a must-have for spring hikes or casual outings. Originally these boots were priced at $120; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $75. Their contrasting color details will stand out with any outfit and their sneaker like bottom will provide traction. These boots are also available in two color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Another great style on sale is the women’s Umalerith Cognac Boots that feature really cute stud detailing. These boots will look great with jeans or dresses alike. Even better, this style is on sale for $83 and originally were priced at $120.

Our top picks for women include: