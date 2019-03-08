Rockport revamps your boots with an extra 40% off select styles from $33 shipped

Rockport takes an extra 40% off a selection of men’s and women’s shoes, including outlet styles, with promo code 40BOOTS19 at checkout. Even better, all items receive free delivery. The men’s Total Motion Dress Chukka Boots will elevate any look. This style is currently on sale for $38, which is down from its originally rate of $160. They’re available in two color options and feature unique details that will look polished with jeans or slacks alike. The boots are lightweight for additional comfort.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: