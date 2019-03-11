APC’s Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip works with Alexa and is down to a new Amazon low at $51

- Mar. 11th 2019 4:52 pm ET

Get this deal
$60 $51
0

Amazon offers the APC Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip in Black for $51.23 shipped. Bring home the White version for $52.36. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and beats our last mention by $1. Headlined by Alexa support, this power strip features three smart outlets that can be individually controlled. Four USB ports and an additional three surge-protected outlets are also included. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 150 customers.

APC’s Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip is one of the more unique smart home items out there. If you don’t need three outlets in a single location, be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home for additional options.

APC Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

  • 5 WIFI SMART PLUGS: 3 surge-protected smart outlets, plus 2 smart USB charger ports that can be independently controlled by Alexa or the APC Home App
  • Plus 3 standard surge protector outlets, and 2 standard USB charger ports
  • 2160 Joules of surge protection and UL certification guards connected electronics against the most powerful surges
  • Alexa smart plug voice control, or access smart plugs from your phone via the free APC Home App, and control your lights and appliances from anywhere. Wi-fi Required (no hub needed)
  • Schedule lighting, small household devices and other electronics connected to the wifi outlet to turn on or off automatically via the APC Home app, available for free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Get this deal
$60 $51

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
APC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go