APC’s Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip works with Alexa and is down to a new Amazon low at $51

Amazon offers the APC Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip in Black for $51.23 shipped. Bring home the White version for $52.36. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and beats our last mention by $1. Headlined by Alexa support, this power strip features three smart outlets that can be individually controlled. Four USB ports and an additional three surge-protected outlets are also included. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 150 customers.

APC’s Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip is one of the more unique smart home items out there. If you don’t need three outlets in a single location, be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home for additional options.

APC Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

5 WIFI SMART PLUGS: 3 surge-protected smart outlets, plus 2 smart USB charger ports that can be independently controlled by Alexa or the APC Home App

Plus 3 standard surge protector outlets, and 2 standard USB charger ports

2160 Joules of surge protection and UL certification guards connected electronics against the most powerful surges

Alexa smart plug voice control, or access smart plugs from your phone via the free APC Home App, and control your lights and appliances from anywhere. Wi-fi Required (no hub needed)

Schedule lighting, small household devices and other electronics connected to the wifi outlet to turn on or off automatically via the APC Home app, available for free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store