Find Chico’s women’s apparel for up to 50% off at Amazon with deals from $22 Prime shipped

- Mar. 11th 2019 9:25 am ET

For a limited time only, Chico’s via Amazon is offering select apparel at up to 50% off. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more receive free delivery. The women’s So Slimming Juliet Ponte Ankle Pants in Mulberry are $22.49. Regularly $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve seen. These pants are perfect for work or special events and their slimming effect will be flattering. They also feature a comfortable stretch waistband for additional support. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pair the pants with the Coolmax Turtleneck Sweater that’s available in an array of color options and on sale for $27. For comparison, the turtleneck is currently $50 at Chico’s. This Amazon choice turtleneck is extremely versatile to wear with jeans, skirts, leggings, dress pants and more. It also features cooling, breathable fabric so you stay comfortable throughout the day. Even better, with over 400 reviews from Chico’s customers it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

Chico’s So Slimming Juliet Ponte Pants include:

  • Slim-fit, ankle-length pants with Hidden Fit technology to slim and smooth at the tummy
  • Pull-on stretch slacks are made from premium ponte knit for all-day comfort and sleek style
  • Comfortable waistband and front panel; rise sits just below the natural waist
  • Regular inseam: 28 inches. Tall inseam: 31 inches.

