Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale revamps your shoes & apparel with up to 60% off

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Cole Haan Flash Event takes up to 60% off select styles of shoes, leather goods and apparel. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more.
The men’s Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoes are versatile and stylish for everyday wear. Their brown leather detailing add a polished look as well as its gray coloring is modern. This style also features breathable knit material and a cushioned insole for all day comfort. Find these shoes on sale for $140, which is down from their original rate of $220.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Grand Shortwing Oxford $140 (Orig. $220)
- Nantucket Leather Loafer $80 (Orig. $100)
- Bernard Zip Boot $130 (Orig. $300)
- Pinch Rugged Chukka Boot $100 (Orig. $180)
- Jefferson Grand Penny Loafer $125 (Orig. $300)
Our top picks for women include:
- Daina Open Toe Mule II $90 (Orig. $150)
- Bambra Snake Embossed Flat $90 (Orig. $150)
- Simona Knee High Boots $170 (Orig. $300)
- Cherie Grand Block Heel Sandal $100 (Orig. $170)
- Kayden Leather Crossbody Bag $140 (Orig. $298)
