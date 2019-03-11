Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale revamps your shoes & apparel with up to 60% off

- Mar. 11th 2019 11:46 am ET

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Cole Haan Flash Event takes up to 60% off select styles of shoes, leather goods and apparel. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more.

The men’s Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoes are versatile and stylish for everyday wear. Their brown leather detailing add a polished look as well as its gray coloring is modern. This style also features breathable knit material and a cushioned insole for all day comfort. Find these shoes on sale for $140, which is down from their original rate of $220.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

