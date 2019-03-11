Crocs Spring Clearance Event offers an extra 50% off select styles with deals from $12

The Crocs Spring Clearance Event offers an extra 50% off already-reduced styles with deals from $12. Discount is applied in cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $34.99 or more. The men’s Walu Slip-On Loafers are perfect for this spring and they’re on sale for $30. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $65. These slip-on loafers will get you out of the door in a breeze and can be worn with jeans or shorts alike. Even better, they’re also available in a women’s option for the same price. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Walu Slip-On Sneaker $30 (Orig. $65)
- LiteRide Clog $23 (Orig. $55)
- Bogota Flip Flops $17 (Orig. $40)
- LiteRide Lace Sneaker $31 (Orig. $65)
- MODI Sport Flip $12 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Freesail Clog $12 (Orig. $35)
- Swiftwater Cross-Strap Sneaker $27 (Orig. $60)
- CitiLane Roka Metallic Sneaker $25 (Orig. $55)
- Classic Luxe Slipper $15 (Orig. $40)
- Swiftwater Sandal $15 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…