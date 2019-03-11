Crocs Spring Clearance Event offers an extra 50% off select styles with deals from $12

- Mar. 11th 2019 10:11 am ET

from $12
The Crocs Spring Clearance Event offers an extra 50% off already-reduced styles with deals from $12. Discount is applied in cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $34.99 or more. The men’s Walu Slip-On Loafers are perfect for this spring and they’re on sale for $30. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $65. These slip-on loafers will get you out of the door in a breeze and can be worn with jeans or shorts alike. Even better, they’re also available in a women’s option for the same price. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

