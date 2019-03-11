Enjoy a 10-cup thermal carafe + K-Cups w/ Hamilton Beach’s $75 coffee maker (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe (49966) for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $120, Amazon recently dropped the price to around $100 and this is a new all-time low. If you’re a coffee connoisseur, then there might be times you just want a single cup instead of a full brew. Other times, you want an entire pot that stays hot for hours. This coffee maker does both of those things perfectly, as it offers a thermal carafe plus the ability to brew a single K-Cup should you want to go that route. Nearly 8,000 shoppers have rated it 3.9/5 stars.
For a more budget-friendly brew, check out the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $26 shipped at Amazon. It will keep you fueled all day with its 12-cup capacity and works great within any budget.
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker features:
- TWO WAYS TO BREW. Brew a full pot using your favorite grounds on the thermal carafe side or make a cup for yourself using a Keurig* K-Cup pod or grounds on the single-serve side with this 2-in-1 coffee maker.
- STAINLESS STEEL, 10-CUP THERMAL CARAFE. Thermal carafe keeps coffee hot and fresh. Features programmable timer, auto pause & serve and auto shutoff.
- SINGLE-SERVE- BREW WITH K-CUP PODS OR WITHOUT. Pod holder and single-serve grounds basket are included. Features cup rest that adjusts to fit tall mugs and doubles as storage. Pod-piercing needle removes for easy cleaning to prevent clogging.
- SEPARATE WATER RESERVOIRS. Each brewer has its own water reservoir that’s easy to fill and features a water window so you always know which brewer has how much water.
- BREWING FLEXIBILITY. The Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-Way Coffee Maker has the option to please fans of all types of coffees and quantities, making it the perfect gift for a home with multiple coffee drinkers.A removable cup rest doubles as a storage container for single-serve packs or to hold the brew basket