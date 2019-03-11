Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back! Score up to 75% off handbags, accessories, clothing & more

For five days only, Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, apparel, accessories & more. Prices are as marked. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Tilden Place Pippa and Laurel Bundle for $178, which is down from its original rate of $517. This set comes with a large neutral handbag that’s perfect for everyday as well as a wallet. The handbag also features two straps for convenience and three interior pockets for storage. Plus, its blush pink color is a great option for spring. Find the rest of our top picks from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale below.
The most notable deals from Kate Spade include:
- Grove Street Carli Handbag Set $129 (Orig. $359)
- Tilden Place Pippa and Laurel Bundle $178 (Orig. $398)
- Naomi Satchel $149 (Orig. $398)
- Patterson Drive Medium Crossbody $109 (Orig. $279)
- Grove Street Neda Wallet $69 (Orig. $189)
- Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle $29 (Orig. $58)
- Long Sleeve Jogger Set $39 (Orig. $88)
- …and even more deals…