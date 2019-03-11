Get the Melissa & Doug Wooden Workbench at one of its best prices yet: $49 (Reg. up to $100)

- Mar. 11th 2019 4:35 pm ET

$49
0

Amazon offers the Melissa & Doug Wooden Project Workbench for $48.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. It’s around $75 at Target while Kohl’s has it for $100. Today’s price is among the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Made of high-quality wood, this kids’ workbench includes a functioning vise, tool rack, wooden tools, and hardware. Also included is a guide of project ideas so young builders can get to work on their own creations. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If your kids would like to take their fix-it skills on the go, pick up this Melissa & Doug Deluxe Tool Belt Set for $18. It includes a variety of child-friendly tools plus eight building pieces.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Project Workbench features:

  • SOLID WOOD WORKBENCH FOR KIDS: The Melissa & Doug Wooden Project Solid Wood Workbench, a realistic toy construction set for kids, includes a functioning vise, tool rack, wooden tools, and hardware, as well as project ideas to spark imaginations.
  • STURDY WOODEN CONSTRUCTION: Our wooden workbench for kids is made of high-quality wood to ensure durability and safety.
  • STORAGE SHELF: This Melissa & Doug wooden toy construction set includes a convenient storage shelf.
  • GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS 3 TO 6 YEARS: This workbench is an ideal gift for kids ages 3 to 6. Add the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Wooden Tool Belt Set to round out the construction play experience and give kids an engaging option for screen-free fun.
$49

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Toys & Hobbies Melissa & Doug

About the Author