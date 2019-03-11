Get the Melissa & Doug Wooden Workbench at one of its best prices yet: $49 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Melissa & Doug Wooden Project Workbench for $48.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. It’s around $75 at Target while Kohl’s has it for $100. Today’s price is among the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Made of high-quality wood, this kids’ workbench includes a functioning vise, tool rack, wooden tools, and hardware. Also included is a guide of project ideas so young builders can get to work on their own creations. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If your kids would like to take their fix-it skills on the go, pick up this Melissa & Doug Deluxe Tool Belt Set for $18. It includes a variety of child-friendly tools plus eight building pieces.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Project Workbench features:
- SOLID WOOD WORKBENCH FOR KIDS: The Melissa & Doug Wooden Project Solid Wood Workbench, a realistic toy construction set for kids, includes a functioning vise, tool rack, wooden tools, and hardware, as well as project ideas to spark imaginations.
- STURDY WOODEN CONSTRUCTION: Our wooden workbench for kids is made of high-quality wood to ensure durability and safety.
- STORAGE SHELF: This Melissa & Doug wooden toy construction set includes a convenient storage shelf.
- GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS 3 TO 6 YEARS: This workbench is an ideal gift for kids ages 3 to 6. Add the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Wooden Tool Belt Set to round out the construction play experience and give kids an engaging option for screen-free fun.