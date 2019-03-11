Get the Melissa & Doug Wooden Workbench at one of its best prices yet: $49 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Melissa & Doug Wooden Project Workbench for $48.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. It’s around $75 at Target while Kohl’s has it for $100. Today’s price is among the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Made of high-quality wood, this kids’ workbench includes a functioning vise, tool rack, wooden tools, and hardware. Also included is a guide of project ideas so young builders can get to work on their own creations. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Project Workbench features: