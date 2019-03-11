Upgrade your Mac or PC w/ a 960GB SSD for under $0.10/GB at $95, 2TB $187, more

NeweggFlash is offering the Crucial/Micron M500 960GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $95 shipped. For comparison, the Crucial MX500 1TB SSD is $135 at Amazon and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked for a drive of this capacity. If you’ve been holding out on picking up a solid state drive for your computer due to the price per GB, now’s an ideal time as you’ll be able to pick it up for less then $0.10/GB. Replacing your old mechanical hard drive with a solid state model is a great way to gain speed and reliability in with any computer. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Amazon.

Don’t need 960GB of storage? $20 Prime shipped will get you a 120GB Kingston SSD which is great as a boot drive. I use 120GB drives often in desktops where you can use a secondary hard drive for mass storage.

Other storage on sale:

WD Red 6TB NAS HDD: $170 (Reg. $200) | Amazon

(Reg. $200) | Amazon ADATA SU800 2TB SSD: $187 (Reg. $230) | Rakuten w/ code AD34 Must be logged in

(Reg. $230) | Rakuten

Crucial/Micron 960GB SSD features: