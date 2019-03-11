Reebok’s Friends & Family Sale gets you running with an extra 50% off sale items + 30% off sitewide

Reebok takes an extra 50% off sale items and 30% off everything else with code FAM during its Friends and Family Event. Free shipping on all orders of $49 or more. Get running with the men’s Fusium Run 2 Sneaker that’s our top pick from the sale. This style is $63 and for comparison it was originally priced at $90. They’re available in four color options and designed to be lightweight for a natural stride.
For women, a similar option is the Guresu 2.0 Sneakers and they’re also on sale for $56 and originally was priced at $80. These sleek sneakers are very stylish and cushioned for additional comfort and support. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 100 reviews from Reebok customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Performance Boxer Briefs- 3Pack $21 (Orig. $30)
- Fusium Run 2 Sneaker $63 (Orig. $90)
- Zig Pulse 3 Sneaker $63 (Orig. $90)
- Plus Lite 2.0 Running Shoes $53 (orig. $75)
- Flashfilm Running Shoe $52 (Orig. $75)
Our top picks for women include:
- Guresu 2.0 Sneaker $56 (Orig. $80)
- Dance Crop Hoodie $35 (Orig. $50)
- ZipWild TR 5.0 Sneaker $81 (Orig. $115)
- Ever Road DMX Slip-On Sneaker $53 (Orig. $75)
- Print Her 3.0 Lace $56 (Orig. $80)
Nordstrom Rack's Cole Haan Flash Sale revamps your shoes & apparel with up to 60% off https://t.co/uwI8owFrsO by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/xV85R2e7H5
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 11, 2019