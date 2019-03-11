This 2-pack of stainless steel Contigo West Loop Insulated Travel Mugs is down to $17 (Reg. $32)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of stainless steel Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mugs (16 oz, stainless steel and matte black) for $17.29. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to as much as $32, this is matching the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also one of the best prices we have tracked on any of the color options for these 2-packs. These travel mugs are top-rack dishwasher safe, 100% BPA-free, can keep your beverages hot for 5 hours or cold for up to 12 and feature a stainless steel construction. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

While not quite as good an overall value, if you’re looking for something even more affordable the Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill is only $12 and the 20-ounce Byron starts at $11 Prime shipped. Both carry solid reviews from as much as 10,000 Amazon customers.

Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mugs: