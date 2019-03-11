Tote a DSLR, lenses, and an iPad or MacBook in Tamrac’s Corona Backpack: $50 (Reg. $85+)

Today only, B&H is offering the Tamrac Corona 20 Convertible Pack for $49.99 shipped. That’s $38 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $34. In addition to providing front access to your camera equipment, this backpack also features a padded compartment perfect for a MacBook or iPad Pro. A seam-sealed rain cover will help protect expensive gear from the elements while out and about. Reviews are still rolling in, but Tamrac has several bags on Amazon that are well-rated.

Looking for an alternative form-factor? The AmazonBasics DSLR Gadget Bag for $26 can be carried using handles along the top and can also be worn over your shoulder. Like the option above, this bag has room for a DSLR body and several lenses.

Tamrac Corona 20 Convertible Pack features:

  • Medium DSLR, Lenses & Accessories
  • Padded Compartment for Laptop or Tablet
  • Converts Between Sling & Backpack
  • Top, Side & Front Access to Gear
  • Padded Touch-Fastened Interior Dividers
  • Top & Bottom Storage Compartments
  • Front Daisy Chain for Tripod
