Upgrade your ivory throne w/ the Bio Bidet SlimEdge Attachment for $26 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment for $26 shipped. Regularly $35, which is what you’d still be paying at Home Depot and Walmart, that’s the best price we’ve tracked for this model since Black Friday 2018. A bidet is a solid alternative to toilet paper or wet wipes. The SlimEdge has a dual nozzle, varying pressure control via a rubber-coated knob, and a splash guard. A 1-year warranty applies. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 1,000 shoppers.

If you can’t (or don’t want to) install a bidet, consider picking up a bottle of the Squatty Potty Toilet Tissue Paper Foam Wet Wipe Alternative for $8. Turn your dry toilet paper into a moist towelette you can safely flush.

Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment features: