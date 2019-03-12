Enjoy healthier fried foods w/ this 1.2L compact air fryer for $40 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Dash Compact 1.2L Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Air frying is healthier than the oil-heavy alternative many are used to while retaining a similar taste. Enjoy some of your favorites like wings, fries, and more at home without the guilt of normal fried foods. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Not sure what all you can cook in your air fryer? There are a number of cookbooks on Amazon that fit in any price range (and even some compatible with Kindle Unlimited).
Dash Compact Air Fryer features:
- HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Dash Compact Air Fryer uses AirCrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (No more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
- QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply load the 1.6 qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer. Your food comes out crispy, guaranteed, EVERY TIME. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient
- SAFER: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it! (bonus, the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe for even easier cleanup!)