Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale gets you outdoors with up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 40% off clearance

Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale starts today with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance with code SPRING40 at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders of $99 or more. The men’s Cirruslite Down Vest is stylish, versatile and on sale for just $48. That’s $32 off the original rate and it’s available in an array of color options. It’s also waterproof, packable and has zippered pockets for storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 100 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below to find more notable deals from this sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: