Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale gets you outdoors with up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 40% off clearance
Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale starts today with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance with code SPRING40 at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders of $99 or more. The men’s Cirruslite Down Vest is stylish, versatile and on sale for just $48. That’s $32 off the original rate and it’s available in an array of color options. It’s also waterproof, packable and has zippered pockets for storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 100 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below to find more notable deals from this sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cirruslite Down Vest $48 (Orig. $80)
- Noble Down Jacket $108 (Orig. $180)
- Voyager Long-Sleeve Pullover $33 (Orig. $80)
- Convector Stretch Field Jacket $84 (Orig. $199)
- Windfoil Elite Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
Our top picks for women include:
- After Burn 2.0 Jacket $50 (Orig. $99)
- Legend Camouflage Sweatshirt $35 (Orig. $50)
- All Purpose Bomber Jacket $42 (Orig. $70)
- Radiator Fleece Field Jacket $39 (Orig. $99)
- Fairview Pullover $40 (Orig. $80)
