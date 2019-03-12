The iClever Outdoor Smart Plug has two outlets that work in extreme temps: $22 (Save $6)

Thousandshores Inc. (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering the iClever Outdoor Smart Plug for $21.99 Prime shipped. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and beats is the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you have outdoor lighting, an electric grill, or something entirely different, this smart plug will let you toggle energy usage with an app, Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT. With support for temperatures ranging from -4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, this thing is made to work in most climates. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Considering that this plug works with IFTTT, you may want to have a look at my recent post that shows how you’d be able to use iOS Shortcuts to toggle power on and off. It covers all the steps necessary and even has a shortcut that you can download to get started.

