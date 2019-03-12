Score Lenovo’s new 10-inch Smart Tab 32GB w/ Alexa Dock for $180 shipped (Reg. $250)

B&H is offering the Lenovo 10.1-inch Tab M10 with Smart Dock for $179.99 shipped. Note: Since this is a new product, B&H will ship orders on a first-come-first-served basis. Today’s deal is $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy, beats Amazon’s new sale price by $20, and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. With Lenovo’s new tablet, you’ll be able to charge over USB-C, store apps and games on 32GB of internal storage, expand its capacity up to 256GB, and convert it to an Alexa hub when placing it on the included Smart Dock. Its 10.1-inch display is surrounded by dual front facing speakers that deliver Dolby Atmos audio. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Would you rather stay entirely in the Amazon ecosystem? If so, perhaps you’d enjoy an Echo Spot for $130. This Alexa device offers a display in a small footprint that fits nicely on most night stands. It supports multi-room music, allowing you to play Apple Music, Pandora, and more across several Echo devices.

Lenovo 10.1-inch Tab M10 with Smart Dock features: