Levi’s Friends & Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping: jeans, outerwear, more

- Mar. 12th 2019 8:49 am ET

For a limited time only, refresh your denim with the Levi’s Friends & Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide after code LETSGO. Receive free shipping (which is usually only on orders of $100 or more) on all purchases with that same coupon. The men’s 541 Athletic Fit Jeans are a must-have and they’re on sale for $42. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style features stretch for comfort and includes 14 color options. With over 500 reviews from Levi’s customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from the Levi’s sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

