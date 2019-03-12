Levi’s Friends & Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping: jeans, outerwear, more

For a limited time only, refresh your denim with the Levi’s Friends & Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide after code LETSGO. Receive free shipping (which is usually only on orders of $100 or more) on all purchases with that same coupon. The men’s 541 Athletic Fit Jeans are a must-have and they’re on sale for $42. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style features stretch for comfort and includes 14 color options. With over 500 reviews from Levi’s customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from the Levi’s sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 541 Athletic Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $35 (Orig. $60)
- Trucker Jacket $49 (Orig. $90)
- 514 Straight Fit Jeans $35 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Original Trucker Jacket $69 (Orig. $98)
- 710 Super Skinny Jeans $35 (Orig. $60)
- Curvy Skinny Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- Mile High Ankle Zip Jeans $69 (Orig. $128)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
