Make latte art at home w/ a Nespresso espresso machine + milk frother for $121 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother for $121.35 shipped. Regularly $180, this is within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available. I love my Nespresso and use it almost daily. It’s awesome to wake up and be able to brew my own espresso at home for a fraction of what it would cost to get it at a coffee shop. Plus, with the included milk frother ($70 value) you can turn your drinks into latte art masterpieces, all without ever leaving the comfort of your own home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Looking for a more budget-friendly brew? The Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker is $26 shipped at Amazon. It’ll give you 12-cups of joe to keep you going all day, though don’t look to this machine for an espresso.
Nespresso Essenza Mini features:
- SIZE: Discover the newest and smallest ever single serve espresso maker from Nespresso by Breville, without compromising on exceptional coffee and espresso moments. This compact espresso machine is effortlessly portable and features a sleek design and modern smooth lines, allowing it to fit into anywhere saving valuable counterspace.
- PERFORMANCE: Create a barista-style coffee or espresso drinks every time, thanks to our one-touch operation and extraction system which delivers up to 19 bars of pressure.
- EFFICIENT COFFEE MACHINE: In just one touch, the water reaches the ideal serving temperature in 25 seconds and an energy saving mode automatically switches off the machine after 9 minutes.
- VERSATILITY: Adjustable cup size with two programmable Espresso and Lungo buttons making Essenza Mini a great coffee maker for all you single serve coffee needs. Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and iced latte drinks. COMPLIMENTARY GIFT: Each machine includes a Nespresso Original welcome kit with a range of 14 capsules with unique aroma profiles.
- BUNDLE: The Aeroccino 3 milk frother is included to create the perfect finish to your single serve coffee beverages such as cappuccino or latte.