CALPAK luggage & accessories at Hautelook from $30 are perfect for spring break

Hautelook’s CALPAK Luggage Event takes up to 60% off select suitcases, accessories, more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Murphie Under-Seat Carry-On for $60, which is down from its original rate of $98. This luggage is spacious and comes in four versatile colors. It also features a telescoping handle and spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from CALPAK include:
- Glenroe Travel Backpack $30 (Orig. $52)
- Murphie Under-Seat Soft Sided Carry-On $60 (Orig. $98)
- Zyon 2-Piece Luggage Set $180 (Orig. $285)
- x Oh Joy! 28-Inch & 20-Inch Hardshell Set $200 (Orig. $285)
- Maie 2-Piece Luggage Set $200 (Orig. $285)
- Wandr 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set $190 (Orig. $265)
- Verdugo 20-inch Carry-On Spinner $80 (Orig. $105)
- …and even more deals…