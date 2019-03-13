CALPAK luggage & accessories at Hautelook from $30 are perfect for spring break

- Mar. 13th 2019 12:19 pm ET

from $30
0

Hautelook’s CALPAK Luggage Event takes up to 60% off select suitcases, accessories, more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Murphie Under-Seat Carry-On for $60, which is down from its original rate of $98. This luggage is spacious and comes in four versatile colors. It also features a telescoping handle and spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from CALPAK include:

from $30

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Calpak

Calpak

About the Author