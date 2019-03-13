Refresh your cookware w/ Cuisinart’s Classic Stainless Steel Set at $100 shipped (Reg. $140+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the 8-piece Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $99.99 shipped. This set regularly sells for between $115 and $144 or more. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It is also now the same price as this very similar 7-piece set at Target. This one includes a 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, 4-quart sauce pan with cover and a 6-quart stock pot as well as 8 and 10-inch skillets. You’re also looking at an 18/10 stainless steel construction with “pure aluminum encapsulated in the base.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s Cuisinart set is a solid deal, you can certainly refresh your cookware for less. The AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set goes for just $35 and is currently the best-selling option on Amazon.

Either way, be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for deals on housewares, cooking utensils, vacuums and much more.

Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cookware:

  • The kitchens of France were the inspiration behind the elegant Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Collection
  • Classic Cookware set features 18/10 stainless steel and pure aluminum encapsulated in the base for fast and even heating
  • Solid stainless steel riveted handle stays cool on the stovetop
  • Rims are tapered for drip-free pouring
