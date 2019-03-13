Keep your luggage organized with these packing cubes for $29 at Amazon (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is currently offering the Eagle Creek Travel Gear Luggage Pack-it Specter Compression Cube Set in White/Strobe for $28.73 shipped. It’s available in a very vivid Green for about a dollar more. Regularly as much as $40, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. Organize your suitcases with water-resistant organizers that expand and keep you stress-free while traveling. This set also features a compression zipper that allows you to pack even more. These Amazon choice organizers are rated 4.4/5 stars with over 600 reviews.

Eagle Creek Travel Gear Luggage Cubes feature:

Made with ultra lightweight silnylon material so you can organize your packing without adding extra weight. The ripstop design ensures these cubes will last through even the toughest packing jobs.

The unique compression zipper allows you to pack even more in your cube. The cubes expand to more than triple their size so you can pack and reach your clothes with ease.

These cubes are made out of nylon so they’re water-resistant. They’re great for any type of vacation so you can enjoy your trip without having to worry about your clothes staying dry.