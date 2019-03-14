Enjoy touch-free faucet operation w/ these motion-activated sinks from $124 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers Bio Bidet Flow Motion Activated Faucets in multiple colors from $124 shipped. Our top pick is the Brushed Nickle color for $129. Regularly $180 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This faucet is special because you don’t have to grip it to turn it on. Instead, it’ll start flowing with just motion, making doing the dishes that much easier with dirty hands. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.
Don’t need the fancy motion activation? This $83 shipped model is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and would make a great addition to your kitchen.
Flow Motion Activated Kitchen Faucet:
The Flow Series Single-Handle Pull-Down faucet with hands-free motion sensing technology is the next essential upgrade in kitchen technology. Set the temperature, and use the sensor to control the water flow. The built-in timer automatically turns the water flow off after 3 minutes. Retracting the faucet’s pull-down hose head after use will also automatically shut off water flow. The simple and easy installation does not require any hard wiring but features a quick insertion method installation. Since it is not hardwired, it can function normally even during a power outage.