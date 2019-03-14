GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Score 40%-70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your order

The GAP Factory Friends & Family Event takes 40% to 70% off sitewide plus an extra 20% off with code FACTORY at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slip-On Sneakers that are available at just $18. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $40. They are extremely versatile and their tan color can be easily paired with jeans or shorts alike. Plus, their slip-on design makes getting ready a breeze. Pair these shoes with the Everyday Crewneck T-Shirt that’s also on sale for just $6 and is available in an array of color options.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt $15 (Orig. $40)
- Utility Shirt Jacket $23 (Orig. $60)
- Slim Straight Fit Jeans $28 (Orig. $60)
- Everyday Crewneck T-Shirt $6 (Orig. $8)
- Slip-On Sneaker $18 (Orig. $40)
Our top picks for women include:
- Nylon Bomber Jacket $23 (Orig. $60)
- V-Neck Drop Shoulder Sweater $19 (Orig. $45)
- Mid Rise Button-Fly Denim Skirt $19 (Orig. $50)
- Panama Hat $10 (Orig. $25)
- Cropped Denim Overalls $27 (Orig. $70)
- Crossbody Handbag $16 (Orig. $35)
