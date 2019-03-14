Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Sale offers suits, dress shirts, accessories & more from $15

For a limited time only, Perry Ellis is having its Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering suits under $100, $15 ties, discounted dress shirts and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, it’s taking an extra 40% off all sale items. Perry Perks Members receive free shipping over $50. (Not a member? It’s free to join.)

One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Classic Mini Print Tie for just $15, which is down from its original rate of $30. This tie is perfect for everyday or special occasions and its a Perry Ellis best-seller. Even better, it’s available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Perry Ellis below.

Our top picks for men include: