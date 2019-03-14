Here’s an easy way to score a $3 Amazon Credit: Borrow a book from Prime Reading

For Amazon Prime members, borrow your first book or magazine via Prime Reading and receive a $3 Amazon Credit. This is a very simple way to score some free money towards your next Amazon purchase. The credit will be sent to your email within 48 hours. Prime Reading boasts a collection of over a thousand books, magazines, comics, Kindle Singles, and more. You have until April 19th to take advantage of this offer. Head below for terms & conditions.
By the way, if you’re looking for an eBook to add to your collection permanently at no cost, check out this biography of Leonardo da Vinci for FREE.
Terms & Conditions:
To receive the $3 Amazon promotional credit you must do the following by 11:59 p.m. (PT) April 19, 2019:
Click “Borrow your first book” in the offer landing page http://www.amazon.com/primereadingpromo; and
Borrow any book or magazine available on Prime Reading.
- Offer only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product or content detail page) and all eBooks made available through Amazon.com. Products and digital content (except for eBooks) sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.
- Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC.
- Offer limited to one per customer and account.
- You will receive an e-mail from Amazon that indicates the dollar amount of the promotional credit and that the dollar amount of the credit has been added to your customer account.
- Promotional credit expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) April 30, 2019.
- Promotional credit only applies to digital and physical goods.