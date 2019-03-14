Sperry revamps your footwear with an extra 30% off all sale styles + free shipping

For a limited time only, Sperry takes an extra 30% off all sale styles with code SAVE30 at checkout. Even better, receive a $20 gift card on orders of $100 or more with code SPRINGGIFT. As always, there’s free delivery on all orders.
A standout from this sale is the men’s Authentic Original Boat Shoes for $46. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $95. This style is perfect for styling with shorts, jeans or khakis alike and will be a go-to for warm weather. A similar option for women is the Oasis Leopard Dock Boat Shoes and they’re also on sale for $37. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Original Boat Shoe $46 (Orig. $95)
- Kennedy Penny Loafer $56 (Orig. $130)
- Gold Cup Richfield CVO Sneaker $66 (Orig. $155)
- Shearling Cup Sole Slippers $56 (Orig. $90)
- Flex Deck CVO Ultralite Sneaker $38 (Orig. $85)
Our top picks for women include:
- Saltwater Pop Outsole Duck Boot $63 (Orig. $120)
- Shearling Cup Sole Slipper $56 (Orig. $90)
- Rey LTT Sneaker $71 (Orig. $130)
- Seaside Aerial Sneaker $36 (Orig. $75)
- Oasis Leopard Dock Boat Shoe $37 (Orig. $90)
