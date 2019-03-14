This iPhone XR case holds cards and props up for $6 (Reg. $25), more for X/XS Max, Pixel from $4

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Vena iPhone XR Wallet Case for $6 shipped when coupon code S4YB4G9H has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Not only can this wallet hold a keep a couple of cards inside, it also has a built-in kickstand that will make watching YouTube and Netflix much more enjoyable. This case does not interfere with Apple Pay or wireless charging, allowing you to still use both technologies whenever you have a chance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

