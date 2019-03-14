This iPhone XR case holds cards and props up for $6 (Reg. $25), more for X/XS Max, Pixel from $4

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Vena iPhone XR Wallet Case for $6 shipped when coupon code S4YB4G9H has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Not only can this wallet hold a keep a couple of cards inside, it also has a built-in kickstand that will make watching YouTube and Netflix much more enjoyable. This case does not interfere with Apple Pay or wireless charging, allowing you to still use both technologies whenever you have a chance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
More Vena cases on sale:
- iPhone
- XS Max Rugged: $4 (Reg. $15+)
- w/ code LRQEGPU4
- XS Max Wallet: $6 (Reg. $15+)
- w/ code HBTANDIC
- XR Holster: $4 (Reg. $15+)
- w/ code TZNXOI6L
- X/XS Holster: $4 (Reg. $10+)
- w/ code KQIRWDVC
- X/XS Wallet: $6 (Reg. $20+)
- w/ code ZEE68FR5
- XS Max Rugged: $4 (Reg. $15+)
- Google
- Pixel 2 Wallet: $5 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code ZTOHIUA3
- Pixel 2 XL Wallet: $5 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code: QK72EKZY
- Pixel 3 Wallet: $6 (Reg. $25)
- w/ code X94GJZZ7
- Pixel 3 XL Wallet: $6 (Reg $25)
- w/ code 348FX9AJ
- Pixel 2 Wallet: $5 (Reg. $20)
- Samsung
- Galaxy S9 Wallet: $5 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code IE3EEUFD
- Galaxy S9+ Wallet: $5 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code MZUHHAJS
- Galaxy S9 Wallet: $5 (Reg. $20)
Vena iPhone XR Wallet Case features:
- vCommute combines functionality and protection. The hidden card slot securely stores IDs, credit or debit cards, or even transit cards. It does not interfere with Apple Pay or wireless charging.
- The foldable leather flap on the back of the case doubles as a kickstand so you can watch videos at desired angle and comfort.
- Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU with CornerGuard meets military drop-test standard (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from 4 feet high.