The 2-lb. Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon is now only $10 (Reg. up to $20)

- Mar. 15th 2019 3:50 pm ET

$10
0

Amazon offers the Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon for $9.97 Prime shipped. Note: It’ll be in stock on March 21st. If you’d rather not wait that long, pick it up at Walmart for the same price. You can find it for $20 at Radio Flyer direct. It had been going for as much as $15 over the last month at Amazon before dropping to an all-time low there. Weighing only two pounds, this mini wagon can hold small dolls or gift baskets. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

Meanwhile, for more heavy-duty endeavors, the Timber Ridge Folding Camping Wagon is still $75. This is obviously not a toy, but can it instead be used to carry toys and so much more.

Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon features:

  • A toy version of the original wagon.
  • Perfect for gift baskets, home decor or holding small toys.
  • Seamless steel body and working handle.
  • Durable rolling wheels for lasting quality.
  • Product Dimensions = 12.17″ X 7.72″ X 5.71″
$10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Toys & Hobbies radio flyer

About the Author