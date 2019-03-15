The 2-lb. Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon is now only $10 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon offers the Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon for $9.97 Prime shipped. Note: It’ll be in stock on March 21st. If you’d rather not wait that long, pick it up at Walmart for the same price. You can find it for $20 at Radio Flyer direct. It had been going for as much as $15 over the last month at Amazon before dropping to an all-time low there. Weighing only two pounds, this mini wagon can hold small dolls or gift baskets. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

Meanwhile, for more heavy-duty endeavors, the Timber Ridge Folding Camping Wagon is still $75. This is obviously not a toy, but can it instead be used to carry toys and so much more.