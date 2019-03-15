Put Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch on your wrist for a low of $149 (Reg. $190+)

- Mar. 15th 2019 1:13 pm ET

BuyDig is offering the Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch in Black or Blue for $149 shipped when coupon code MARCH has been applied during checkout. Note: the discounted price will not take effect until you reach the final confirmation page. Today’s deal is $40+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’re not a fan of the square face on Apple Watch, you may appreciate the traditional look offered by Samsung’s Gear Sport. With a round face, Samsung Pay, the ability to work on both Android and iOS, and several health tracking capabilities, this watch makes for a low cost way to get started with wearables. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Before you pull the trigger on the Gear Sport above, you might want to have look at the $130 TicWatch E. We reviewed it and concluded that it was the best bang for your buck when it comes to Android Wear smartwatches. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch features:

  • Gear Sport is swim-ready and water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • Get accurate, all-day fitness tracking, easy calorie entry and personal coaching
  • With Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, easily make a payment from your wrist
  • Check your updates and receive and reply to calls and texts with a turn of the bezel. Wi-Fi : 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
  • Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones

