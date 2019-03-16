Score a Fossil Q Men’s Commuter Dark Brown Hybrid Smart Watch for $58 (Reg. $115), more

- Mar. 16th 2019 10:13 am ET

$58
0

Macy’s is offering the Fossil Q Men’s Commuter Dark Brown Smart Watch for $58.12 shipped. Today’s deal is $56 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’re not a fan of full-blown smart watches and would prefer something more traditional, this watch from Fossil may fit the bill. In addition to a stylish and more established watch face style, you’ll be able to receive smartphone notification alerts, track activity, and set custom goals. Plus, it even supports automatic time zone switching and has a battery that lasts up to 12 months. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more Fossil smart watches on sale.

Looking to occasionally shake up your style? Grab two leather bands for $16 and you’ll have some alternatives to keep things looking fresh. You’ll receive both a black and brown band that are accented with white stitching around the edges. These bands are well-rated at 4.4/5 stars.

More Fossil Q Smart Watches on sale:

Fossil Q Smart Watch features:

  • Smart watch movement
  • Tracks distance, sleep & steps
  • Delivers smart notifications, controls your music, rings your phone & operates in dual time
  • Charge lasts for up to 1 year with replaceable coin cell battery
  • Cream dial with subdial
$58

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for transferring or storing information. Popular devices include Fitbit Charge, Garmin Vívofit and more.

Macy's Fossil

About the Author