Amazon is offering the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Mini Multi Cooker at $60 shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight $20 discount and the best price we can find. Outside of a brief deal in mid-2018 and the Black Friday pricing, this is matching the Amazon low. It features a 3 quart capacity, stainless steel internal components, and the usual cooking modes: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. It “emits no steam, heat or cooking smells.” This is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 31,000 customers. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the brand name and stellar reviews of the Instant Pot above, the Insignia options can save you a ton of money. At double the capacity, the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker can handle larger meals for $10 less.

Instant Pot Duo Mini: