Amazon is offering the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Mini Multi Cooker at $60 shipped (25% off)

- Mar. 18th 2019 1:34 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $60
0

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight $20 discount and the best price we can find. Outside of a brief deal in mid-2018 and the Black Friday pricing, this is matching the Amazon low. It features a 3 quart capacity, stainless steel internal components, and the usual cooking modes: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. It “emits no steam, heat or cooking smells.” This is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 31,000 customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re not interested in the brand name and stellar reviews of the Instant Pot above, the Insignia options can save you a ton of money. At double the capacity, the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker can handle larger meals for $10 less.

Instant Pot Duo Mini:

  • All the features of the Instant Pot Duo 60, now available in a 3 Qt compact format.
  • The perfect companion to your existing Instant Pot, use it for side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments such as rice.
  • Generous capacity, great for smaller families or where space is at a premium. In a dorm, RV or boat. The Instant Pot duo mini emits no steam, heat or cooking smells.
Get this deal
25% off $60

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard