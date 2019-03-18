This Braun Series 7 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver Kit w/ charging stand is $80 off for today only

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Braun Series 7 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (7899CC) for $149.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $230, this shaver starts at a bloated $267 at Amazon, goes for $230 on Bed Bath & Beyond ($184 for members) and today’s deal is the best price we can find. Walmart is charging $170 right now for comparison. Features include a 50 minute cordless runtime, 1-hour recharge (with included charging stand), wet/dry operation and a travel pouch. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If this model is out of your price range, consider the Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 at $60 or the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade at just $35. While you won’t get the charging stand and other add-ons, these options are also significantly less expensive.

Braun Series 7 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver: