The ecobee3 Lite Thermostat lets Siri and HomeKit tweak the temp for $127.50 (save $40)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $127.46 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s around $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. A thermostat was one of the first smart gadgets that I added to my home and I haven’t regretted it. Being able to tweak temps when it’s too hot or cold at night without needing to get out of bed has been a godsend. I’d highly recommend an upgrade, if you haven’t done so already. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If compatibility with services like Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT are enough, consider Honeywell’s Smart Thermostat for $64. This budget-friendly thermostat packs smarts for half the price of the ecobee, but I must admit that it forfeits good looks in the process.

ecobee3 Lite Thermostat features: