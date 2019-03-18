The ecobee3 Lite Thermostat lets Siri and HomeKit tweak the temp for $127.50 (save $40)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $127.46 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s around $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. A thermostat was one of the first smart gadgets that I added to my home and I haven’t regretted it. Being able to tweak temps when it’s too hot or cold at night without needing to get out of bed has been a godsend. I’d highly recommend an upgrade, if you haven’t done so already. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If compatibility with services like Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT are enough, consider Honeywell’s Smart Thermostat for $64. This budget-friendly thermostat packs smarts for half the price of the ecobee, but I must admit that it forfeits good looks in the process.
ecobee3 Lite Thermostat features:
- SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees)
- EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire (C-wire)
- PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS: ecobee3 lite works with your favorite smart home setups, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, and IFTTT.Power Source: AC