Lucky Brand Friends & Family Event gives you a fresh look for spring with deals from $36

Lucky Brand takes 40% off sitewide, including sale items, for its Friends and Family Sale. Plus, it’s offering 30% off select shoes. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders over $75. Elevate your look with the men’s Milford Chelsea Boots that are on sale for $88. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $125. They’re available in three color options and would look wonderful paired with the 410 Relaxed Slim Jeans. This style of denim is on sale for $59 and originally was priced at $99. Plus, these slim-fit jeans are infused with stretch for additional comfort and mobility throughout the day. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and take a look at our fashion guide for more deals going on today.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Milford Chelsea Boot $88 (Orig. $125)
- Stripe Notch Hoodley $36 (Orig. $60)
- 221 Straight Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- 410 Athletic Slim Jeans $59 (Orig. $99)
- 181 Relaxed Straight Vertical Jeans $71 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Eyelet Tank Top $48 (Orig. $80)
- Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jeans $77 (Orig. $129)
- The Boyfriend Shorts $36 (Orig. $60)
- Tomboy Trucker Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- Bradell Slide $55 (Orig. $79)
- …and even more deals…
