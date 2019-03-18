Lucky Brand Friends & Family Event gives you a fresh look for spring with deals from $36

Mar. 18th 2019

Lucky Brand takes 40% off sitewide, including sale items, for its Friends and Family Sale. Plus, it’s offering 30% off select shoes. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders over $75. Elevate your look with the men’s Milford Chelsea Boots that are on sale for $88. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $125. They’re available in three color options and would look wonderful paired with the 410 Relaxed Slim Jeans. This style of denim is on sale for $59 and originally was priced at $99. Plus, these slim-fit jeans are infused with stretch for additional comfort and mobility throughout the day. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and take a look at our fashion guide for more deals going on today.

